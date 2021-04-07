Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE:CLH opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $27,991,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $13,538,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 155,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,631,000 after purchasing an additional 134,357 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

