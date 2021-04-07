Clever DeFi (CLVA) Trading Up 76.2% Over Last 7 Days

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $7.55 million and $244,079.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for about $12.57 or 0.00022347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 76.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00068944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00254864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.30 or 0.00761303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,587.10 or 1.00582572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 601,634 coins and its circulating supply is 600,244 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

