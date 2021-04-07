CloakCoin (CLOAK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,982.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $2,982.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 73% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019880 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 92.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,616,581 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

