Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Purchases 9 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,597 ($20.86) per share, with a total value of £143.73 ($187.78).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) per share, for a total transaction of £148.05 ($193.43).

On Friday, February 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94) per share, with a total value of £152.60 ($199.37).

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 1,591 ($20.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,595.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,361.66. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,113.14 ($14.54).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

