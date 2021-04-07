Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBGPY. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Close Brothers Group stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

