CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.82. 18,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.71. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

