CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Shares Down 2.5%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.36. 134,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,647,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNSP. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CNS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

