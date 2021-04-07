Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.07

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and traded as high as $32.46. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 1,380 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

