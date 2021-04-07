Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$124.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCA shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Cogeco Communications stock traded up C$1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$119.79. 68,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,087. The company has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$89.90 and a twelve month high of C$132.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$117.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.52.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$613.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9999994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

