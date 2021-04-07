Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Shares of CGEAF remained flat at $$97.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.81. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

