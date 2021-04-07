Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Increased to C$130.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

CCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.44.

CCA traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$119.05. 23,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,779. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$89.90 and a one year high of C$132.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$117.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.52.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$613.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9999994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

