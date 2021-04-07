Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.57

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$96.57 and traded as high as C$98.15. Cogeco shares last traded at C$97.63, with a volume of 4,832 shares.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cogeco from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.73.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$646.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.6800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

