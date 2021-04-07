CoinMetro Token (XCM) Market Cap Achieves $196.34 Million

CoinMetro Token (CURRENCY:XCM) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, CoinMetro Token has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. One CoinMetro Token token can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinMetro Token has a total market cap of $196.34 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of CoinMetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00055118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.69 or 0.00631276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00079565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

About CoinMetro Token

CoinMetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. CoinMetro Token’s total supply is 326,945,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,195,618 tokens. CoinMetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog . The Reddit community for CoinMetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinMetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro . The official website for CoinMetro Token is coinmetro.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

