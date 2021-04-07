CoinPoker Hits Market Cap of $7.05 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $126,974.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 46.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00022277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.00635053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00079988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CHP is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

