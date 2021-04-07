Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market capitalization of $882,241.42 and $1,311.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00056708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.07 or 0.00634684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00080313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

