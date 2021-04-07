Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,326 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

CL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.88. The company had a trading volume of 100,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,024. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

