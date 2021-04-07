Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $59,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

