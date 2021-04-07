Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Lifted by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 68,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.36. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

