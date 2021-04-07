Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce $80.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $76.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $339.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $336.06 million to $343.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $375.35 million, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $394.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $819.89 million, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,422. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 140,286 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

