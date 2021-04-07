Color Platform Trading Down 56.5% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 56.5% against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $845,013.53 and $162.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,002.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.58 or 0.01104565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.08 or 0.00419772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00063292 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001537 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

