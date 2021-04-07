Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Barclays

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

CMA opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $73.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

