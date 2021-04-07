Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Raymond James

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMA. Truist raised their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.70.

Shares of CMA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.35. 8,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,978. Comerica has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $73.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,647,000 after purchasing an additional 106,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,911,000 after purchasing an additional 267,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

