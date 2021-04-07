Comparing Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) and ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) and ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and ObsEva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics -360.35% -64.36% -53.22% ObsEva N/A -256.23% -93.21%

67.0% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of ObsEva shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and ObsEva’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics $19.89 million 66.63 -$106.37 million ($2.49) -10.67 ObsEva N/A N/A -$108.79 million ($2.49) -1.24

Cara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ObsEva. Cara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ObsEva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ObsEva has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cara Therapeutics and ObsEva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 ObsEva 1 1 3 0 2.40

Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.85%. ObsEva has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 293.55%. Given ObsEva’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ObsEva is more favorable than Cara Therapeutics.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics beats ObsEva on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells. Its lead product candidate includes KORSUVA (CR845/ difelikefalin) injection, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) undergoing hemodialysis. The company is also developing Oral KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus in stage III-V CKD patients; in Phase II clinical trial for treating pruritus chronic liver disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis. In addition, it is developing CR845/difelikefalin Injection, which has completed Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of acute post-operative pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women. It also is developing OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age; and Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

