Comparing First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 24.17% 7.27% 0.91% Merchants Bancorp 40.10% 31.07% 1.81%

This table compares First Hawaiian and Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $871.22 million 4.11 $284.39 million $2.19 12.48 Merchants Bancorp $259.08 million 4.52 $77.33 million $2.37 17.16

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Merchants Bancorp. First Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merchants Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First Hawaiian pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merchants Bancorp pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Hawaiian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Hawaiian and Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 3 1 2 0 1.83 Merchants Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus price target of $17.92, suggesting a potential downside of 34.47%. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential downside of 30.33%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than First Hawaiian.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats First Hawaiian on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of October 23, 2020, it operated 58 branches in Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and time deposit accounts, as well as other retail banking products; multi-family construction and bridge, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the agricultural lending, small business administration lending, single-family mortgage lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 16 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Florida, New York, and Minnesota. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

