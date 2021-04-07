Comparing Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A Altair Engineering -3.08% 1.10% 0.52%

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -3.86, indicating that its stock price is 486% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iveda Solutions and Altair Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Altair Engineering 0 3 3 0 2.50

Altair Engineering has a consensus target price of $58.60, suggesting a potential downside of 8.71%. Given Altair Engineering’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altair Engineering is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Altair Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altair Engineering $458.92 million 10.39 -$7.54 million $0.22 290.41

Iveda Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altair Engineering.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Iveda Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products. This segment also provides software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services focused on product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment offers client engineering services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

