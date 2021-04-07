Comparing Linx (NYSE:LINX) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Linx (NYSE:LINX) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Linx shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Linx and Iveda Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx $191.54 million 6.67 $9.85 million $0.05 134.80 Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Linx has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Linx and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linx 2 4 1 0 1.86 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Linx currently has a consensus price target of $5.73, suggesting a potential downside of 15.06%. Given Linx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Linx is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Linx and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx -0.39% 0.82% 0.56% Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Linx has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -3.86, meaning that its share price is 486% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Linx beats Iveda Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linx

Linx S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions. The company also provides telecommunication services, such as transmission of voice, data, image, and sound through services of network and circuit, telephony, and other systems, including the Internet. In addition, it offers technical support, advisory, and training services; and operates cloud platform. Further, the company develops and sells POS, automation software, and electronic payment solutions, as well as promotion engine for retail chains in the principal Latin American markets. Additionally, it offers Software as a Service solutions for micro and small retailers; and ERP solutions and services for footwear retail. The company was formerly known as LMI S.A. and changed its name to Linx S.A. in September 2004. Linx S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

