Comparing PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and PetroQuest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 37.07 $4.13 million N/A N/A PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetroQuest Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sow Good and PetroQuest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Summary

Sow Good beats PetroQuest Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

