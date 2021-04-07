Comparing Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 430.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -60.82% 0.67% 0.50% ARC Resources -65.18% 1.43% 0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and ARC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 7.59 $46.28 million $0.13 111.62 ARC Resources $792.18 million 2.75 -$20.80 million N/A N/A

Viper Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARC Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Viper Energy Partners and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 3 10 0 2.77 ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00

Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $14.59, indicating a potential upside of 0.56%. ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 64.10%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

