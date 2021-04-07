COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Up 3.9%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $37.77. Approximately 9,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 397,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.39.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $28,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.