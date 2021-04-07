Compound Hits One Day Volume of $349.00 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $349.00 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $440.27 or 0.00787484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,058,238 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

