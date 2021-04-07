Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.29.
CGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 28.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after buying an additional 291,950 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Compugen by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 164,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 133,984 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,394 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.
