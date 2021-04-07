CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €71.00 ($83.53) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of ETR COP traded down €0.75 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €72.25 ($85.00). The company had a trading volume of 81,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €61.50 ($72.35) and a one year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.40.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

