Conceal 24-Hour Volume Hits $23,687.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $967,481.56 and approximately $23,687.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,746,972 coins and its circulating supply is 10,556,701 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

