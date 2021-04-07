Conceal (CCX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $19,948.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,878.67 or 0.99727651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00034110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010602 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.88 or 0.00444189 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00318127 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.72 or 0.00788352 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00092415 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003742 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,744,974 coins and its circulating supply is 10,554,703 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

