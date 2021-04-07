Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $103,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 382.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 113,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 149,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,747. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

