Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 344 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $28,870,417. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

Shares of GOOG traded up $20.54 on Wednesday, reaching $2,245.29. 37,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,075.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,816.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,182.23 and a 12 month high of $2,237.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

