Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,366 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises 2.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Snap-on worth $170,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.14. 2,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,509. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $107.20 and a 12 month high of $236.08.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

