Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,167 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $124,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.65. 2,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.81. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.43 and a 12-month high of $159.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

