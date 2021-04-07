Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $65,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $622,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 94.6% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.25. 52,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.12. The company has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.59 and a 12-month high of $194.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

