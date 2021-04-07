Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Analog Devices worth $123,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 138,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,877 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Analog Devices by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 173,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 61,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.21. 65,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,297. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,958 shares of company stock worth $10,118,958. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

