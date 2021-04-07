Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $122,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.75. 11,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,425. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

