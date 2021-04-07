Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $129.47 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,732 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises approximately 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of The Progressive worth $129,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $606,960,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $88,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,808. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

