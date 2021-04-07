Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $143.74 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Diageo worth $143,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.33. 7,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,894. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.04. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $124.74 and a twelve month high of $170.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

