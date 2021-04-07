Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $29.34 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $29,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $646,570,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,537. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $156.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.61.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

