Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $94,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.78. The company had a trading volume of 222,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,412,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.