Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $75,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $817,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $653,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $368.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 768,468 shares of company stock valued at $254,295,843. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.