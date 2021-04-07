Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,955 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $77,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.66. 317,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,726,059. The firm has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

