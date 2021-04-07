Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,441 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises about 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $126,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.79. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $103.18 and a one year high of $122.63. The stock has a market cap of $329.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

