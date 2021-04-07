Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $27,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.39.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

