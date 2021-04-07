Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.74% of SL Green Realty worth $84,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

